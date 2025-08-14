Hi Idiots.

We're halfway through the final month of summer, if you can believe it. The temperatures here in Michigan have stayed unbearably hot all season. When you're stuck inside escaping the heat, there are plenty of ways to pass the time. Whether it's hot or cold, Kelly always has a book handy, and she has been busy reading or "reading" with her ears all day, every day.

While Kelly talks about her love for reading and the many books she's finished throughout the year, people are always asking for book recommendations or for a list of what she's reading.

That's why today I'm spotlighting Kelly's Book Club, a section of the Free Beer and Hot Wings website that people may not know about.

Kelly's Book Club

Kelly's Book Club is a running catalogue of the books Kelly has read since 2020, nearly five years of books, totaling almost 150 books. Not only is that an impressive number, but it's almost more impressive that she has managed to keep track of all these books over the years.

For those looking for specific suggestions, these are five suggestions from 2025 to get you started:

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (a movie based on this starring Ryan Gosling comes out next year!)

Weyward by Emilia Hart (listened on Audible - LOVED IT!)

I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie Sue

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters

I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman

But this is just a few. Check out the entire list here, or see more below.

