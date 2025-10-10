The Halloween Rule Kelly Made for Older Trick-or-Treaters
Hi Idiots.
It's officially October, which means many of us around the nation are in the thick of planning our Halloween costumes, buying candy in bulk, and carving pumpkins to set out on the front porch to rot slowly until the absolute horror of October is disposing of your pile of jack o' lantern mush.
Everyone finds joy in a different aspect of the spooky season, whether that is embracing more of the traditional fall activities like corn mazes, apple cider, and donuts, or going headlong into the spooks and frights. For us here on the show, Halloween holds different meanings depending on our ages and life stages.
READ MORE: Whose Decorations Are Better: The Show Or Our Listeners'?
That's why all this month, we're going to explore how each of us here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show builds up to the 31st of October. First, we heard from Steve, and now we'll listen to how Kelly embraces fall.
Kelly Halloween
"I love all the apple orchards, apple donuts, + cider. Nothing better than a crispy fall day and friends meeting at a cidery.
READ MORE: Why This Is Kelly’s Favorite Tattoo
For Halloween, I’m all about it. I usually have people over, cook a big meal, and hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. I even made older kids do pushups for extra candy or king-size candy bars last year or the year before. Their parents loved it."
We're keeping the spooky vibes going all month long, so stay tuned for more from the gang.
Kelly's Crazy First Time At Ye Olde Ren Faire
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill
Radio Game Magazine x FBHW
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill