On the show last week, Kelly informed us that she was going to an event she'd never been to before and was quite excited about due to the absurdity of it all:

a Renaissance fair.

Yes, the area where people jump back in time to live like they did in the Dark Ages of knights, plague, and witchcraft. But mainly, it's just an excuse for people to dress up, talk nonsense, and drink a lot of beer while watching people fight with swords or ride horses.

The Michigan Renaissance Faire is unique in that it is a permanent event that stays open all year, and features impressive buildings that make this faire truly distinctive. If you've never been to a Renaissance faire or something like Medieval Times, you are missing out.

So, Kelly brought her pet dragon, Muffin, and quickly realized she was underdressed. She knew that there would be lots of beautiful women with their breasts out in ye old barmaid outfits, but she was not prepared for just how many there would be.

So, to get with the program, Kelly went and got her face painted before heading to her first jousting tournament, where people on real horses attempted to really impale each other for others' entertainment.

Take a look at some of the chaos of Kelly's first Renaissance Faire.

