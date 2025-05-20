Hi Idiots.

It finally happened. After years of talk and "what ifs," the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show finally conquered time itself and did a live morning show in another time zone. Thank you so much to Rock96.7 in Casper, Wyoming, for hosting us, and thank you to all the Idiots who sold out the morning show so quickly that an overflow room was needed to fit everyone.

The show saw the return of Free Beer and Hot Wings' oldest bits, Jelly Donut Karaoke, and everything went off without a hitch. The guys all returned to Michigan the following morning, but Kelly & Maitlynn chose to stay in Wyoming for the entire weekend to see the sights and explore the state. Oh, and in the process, managing to befriend literally everyone in the entire state.

From national parks to bars, to the side of the road after getting pulled over speeding, and all the way to Denver, the Scissor Sisters had one of the wildest road trips ever. Here are just a few of the photos the girls took while on their journey around the Cowboy State.

Maitlynn & Kelly Take On Wyoming

Now that we know our system for time travel works, we're looking at everyone in the Dakotas, Colorado, California, Oregon, and more to make some noise about whether we should plan another trip out west. As for everyone else, you can view our full event schedule for 2025 here.

