Hi Idiots.

This last weekend, we had our first morning show in 13 years on (not in, as everyone on the show was constantly corrected during the live show) Cape Cod, Massachusetts. We were overlooking the Nantucket Sound (again, corrected multiple times as Hot Wings kept saying they were overlooking the Atlantic Ocean).

Basically, we had a great time, but did not do enough research ahead of time. We'll do better next time we're there in another 13 years. 😀 Much like during the show's trip to Casper, Wyoming, Maitlynn and Kelly stayed in the area for the weekend to see the sights while Hot Wings and Steve got stuck in the Providence Airport for 11 hours.

Maitlynn Mosselle Maitlynn Mosselle loading...

Shortly after the live show ended, the girls immediately went to the bars to consume some oysters, which they did many times over the weekend. From there, they boarded a boat to Boston, had more drinks, and started working on their Boston accents.

Maitlynn Mosselle Maitlynn Mosselle loading...

From there, they walked around Boston, visited the oldest bar in town, and did some sightseeing, all while drinking more (there were many drinks to be had). When in Boston, as they say. The gals stopped at Fenway Park, went to Harvard, walked along the Charles River, and Mait got her signature piece of travel attire.

Maitlynn Mosselle Maitlynn Mosselle loading...

Our next stop this travel season is Green Bay, Wisconsin. Assuming no unforeseen circumstances arise, we'll all be there this time. You can view the complete travel schedule here.

Maitlynn and Kelly's Trip Around Massachusetts The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show recently had a live morning show on Cape Cod. Afterwards, the Scissor Sisters spent the weekend around Massachusetts in Boston, Providence, and the Cape. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill