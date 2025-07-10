Hi Idiots.

Every day, on my way to the studio, I pass a massive billboard that constantly displays the current Powerball and Michigan lottery winnings. It's electronic and continually updates with every new million it reaches. Do I play the lottery? No. I've been to a casino twice and was positive for about 10 minutes before it was gone.

I've never even won a scratch-off. The House always wins, folks.

Lottery scratch off

But that doesn't stop me from wishing and thinking about what I would do with the money if I did ever win. Aside from the charitable actions you could take, it's more enjoyable to think selfishly and consider how you would spend the money for yourself.

All month long, I'm asking the Gang what one thing they would spend the money on if they won. It wouldn't be a flashy purchase that would scream "I WON THE LOTTERY!!", but rather that "If I were to, no one would know, but there would be signs" purchase. We're getting things started with Kelly.



A Good Night's Rest

Few things in this world are better than a good night's rest, especially when you travel for work and spend a decent portion of your time sleeping in hotel beds instead of your comfy bed back home. That's why if Kelly were to win, she'd buy the comfiest bedding known to man:

I’d buy the most insanely comfortable bedding; mattresses that feel like clouds, blankets made of the best material, and the best pillows, in every room of my house.

Sleepover at Kelly's place, y'all.

