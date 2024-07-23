Kelly Looked Like a Fool While Riding A Hoverboard

Hi Idiots.

Few moments on this show are better than when we get to laugh at one of the show members in a state of embarrassment. We all make mistakes, it's part of being human.

However, when a mistake happens due to being brazenly overconfident in your abilities and, much like Icarus, you come crashing down to Earth in spectacular fashion, it becomes something you never forget.

That's why this month, we're going to highlight some moments where our hubris (exaggerated pride or self-confidence) got the better of us. It just seems fitting do to it in July when you hear countless stories about people making poor choices with fireworks and ending up with a couple of missing fingers...or worse.

Last week Hot Wings told a story about a time he got humiliated live on air. Today, we'll hear a story of Kelly trying to be too cool for school, and receiving a healthy dose of instant karma.

Hoverboard Misadventure

Do you guys remember when those hoverboards were all the rage, despite not even remotely looking like a hoverboard? They were everywhere until one blew up on a plane and the hype sort of erupted in flames with it.

From the mouth of Kelly Cheese:

My friend had a hoverboard when they were fairly new. He’d hover all over the place and it looked super easy. He asked if I wanted to try it and I thought, “I got this.

I, in fact, did not have that.

I ate s*%^ immediately and I happened to be by a massive wooden pool table so as I flew back, my legs flew up, and my shins bashed the underside of the pool table."

I bet she looked cool for the .6 seconds she was on it and looked even cooler flying through the air.

