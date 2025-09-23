Hi Idiots.

We're continuing our series this month on the people and things that have influenced our motley crew to be the peak of comedy and giggles. Earlier this month, we heard from Free Beer and Hot Wings about how Mystery Science Theater 3000 worked as the backbone for the show as we know it.

From Maitlynn about how Adam Sandler and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia shaped her comedy at different times in her life. From Steve about the impact of 90s humor. Most recently from Hot Wings and how Steve Martin, Monty Python, and more influenced him.

Now, we'll wrap things up by hearing from Kelly.

Kelly Cheese + Jimmy Carrey = 💖

As mentioned in Steve's article, Jim Carrey and his run of success through the 90s and early 2000s brought a new sense of comedy. His impressions, the way he used his body in his humor, and of course his improv skills.

I remember being infatuated with Jim Carey from the moment I saw him. His improv skills are unreal. 90s Jim Carey is my Roman Empire

Kelly's favorite movie, Liar Liar, is a prime example of Jim Carrey firing on all cylinders. The blooper reel for this film showcases his improv, wackiness, and more. He's just one of the best, and the parallels between Kelly and his quick-firing jokes are obvious.

That wraps up our series this month on comedic influences.

