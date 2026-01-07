Hi Idiots.

I know it's Wednesday, and that at this point we're three days into the week, so you're probably getting sick of us talking about our holiday vacations. There's just been so many developments related to Kelly and Free Beer's delayed starts to the year; every bit of new information has been too juicy to ignore.

We've talked ad nauseam about Free Beer's "deployment" outside of Venezuela, so that's kind of stolen the spotlight from Kelly's woes. As far as we were aware, she was just sick - but as it turns out, her entire vacation was one problem after another.

You can listen to the story in her own words, but I will also break it down here.

Weedezign Weedezign loading...

Things got off to a bad start right off the bat when Kelly flew down to Atlanta to visit her family for Christmas and forgot her coat at her connecting airport, which included her wallet and all her identification. Which would be a bad thing on any journey, but it is especially bad since she was set to leave for Ireland in a few short days.

By nothing short of a miracle, the airport tracked down her wallet...but her coat was gone. She had her roommate send an ID from Michigan to her parents so she could make the flight home, and the airport sent all her things back to her house just in time for her international flight.

Kelly Cheese Kelly Cheese loading...

What isn't shown in this photo? Kelly was battling an illness that ravaged her stomach and sent her to a random doctor in the town of Dingle. A random Irish doctor gave her a prescription that "made her vomit and fart" a ton, but ultimately was enough to get her on her feet.

Read More: The Holiday Break Recap from the Free Beer and Hot Wings Crew

That is, until she got home and was hit by a second wave of stomach something-or-other that she blames on airplane chicken, while everyone else on the show is positive for the gnarly flu going around.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

Either way, she just could not catch a break on the whole trip, and after she got home. All-in-all, just a total mess. Thankfully, she's back to normal, and everyone has finally returned to the show for 2026.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Holiday Vacation 2025-2026 Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill