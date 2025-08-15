Hi Idiots.

This show has been on the air now for a pretty dang long time. The airwaves have had to put up with nearly 30 years of pure idiocracy, poor thing. In that time, the show has done something right at some point, considering it was nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame last year.

From charity work to absolute hilarity, each show member has seen their fair share of memorable moments on the show, and this month, we're going to hear from each member of the show about what their favorite moment on the show has been.

We heard from Steve about his bull run and from Free Beer about a stunt he didn't think they would pull off. Now, we'll hear about Kelly's chaotic first day.

"Do You Want To Delete The Entire Catalog?"

Everyone's first day on the job is nerve-racking, but imagine your first day on the job is one of the worst days in your company's history? Yeah, that was Kelly's first day on the job. After moving across the country for a position, her day was spent watching all hell break loose.

Live on air, the entire internal system our company and station rely on crashed due to a virus. Free Beer made the situation significantly worse when a message popped up asking, "Do you want to delete the entire system?" and he clicked yes. Ironically, this all took place on April 1st, 2019. Talk about an April Fool's joke.

Kelly was the only one in the studio to watch Free Beer make this fateful mistake, and she immediately called him out on air for it, laughing all the way. The show was commercial-free for five hours straight, and everything was broken for two weeks.

The only way to play music was by hardwiring somebody's computer to the board and manually playing each song. Despite the chaos, this stands as Kelly's most memorable day on the show because it really set the tone for the ridiculousness that comes with this show.

If you want to hear this disaster take place in real time, Fancy Idiots can click here to listen to the show on the podcast.

