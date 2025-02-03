Hi Idiots.

Saturday was a major day for two people- well, one person and a canine. Gender reveal parties have been all rage for years, with people keeping it simple with confetti and cake. Then there are the families that go waaay overboard, like this couple that started a 23,000-acre forest fire in 2021 that destroyed five homes and killed one firefighter. Yikes.

Thankfully, Kelly and her friend are not that extreme and instead held a small pawty for unofficial show member Muffin and her friend, Hammy (also a dog). You see, both Muffin and Hammy are rescues and neither have any idea what breed they actually are. So, they ordered DNA tests and held a party to reveal what they were. If there's one thing about Kelly, she knows how to throw a party.

Featuring her newly painted & wallpapered dining room, guests were able to guess the dog breeds that made up Muffin and Hammy. It was a blast. But, I hear you saying "Get on with it, Tommy! What is Muffin?!"

Fine. Drum roll, please.

Muffin's largest breed is Chihuahua, which isn't super shocking, but the 19% Pit Bull is shocking. Muffin doesn't really give off pitbull, but she can be as bold as one sometimes. She's 11% Dachshund, 10% American Cocker Spaniel, 9% Australian Cattle Dog, and 6% Chow Chow (?).

Very excited for Kelly Cheese and Muffin to have finally solved this mystery. If you want to see all the pets of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show, check out below.

