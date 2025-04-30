Hi Idiots.

It's no secret that the brave men and women who serve our country have to make plenty of sacrifices to keep all of us safe. Many times, if a family member is serving in the military, you have to move around a lot, or you don't get to see your family member who serves due to deployment. It's a tough spot to be in and one for others to grow up in.

That goes for the kids of service members, many of whom grow up on military bases or move around frequently. These military brats make plenty of sacrifices of their own, too.

Our very own Kelly Cheese is one of these military brats, whose father has been on the show multiple times: Major Cheese, who served in the Air Force. Today is National Military Brat Day, and to celebrate, Kelly has graciously broken down all the different places she lived growing up.

Kansas - Fort Riley

This is where my brother Kyle was born, and also where I was born. We were only there for a year, so I don’t remember it at all, but I think this is where my love of Sunflowers comes from.

Enterprise, Alabama - Fort Rucker

This is where my little brother Craig was born. It’s also the first time I remember realizing my dad’s job was the reason why we would be moving. This is when my dad was deployed to Honduras. This picture of me sleeping with his picture is from this time. I missed him A LOT.

Syracuse, New York

We lived in Air Force housing on a mostly closed old base in North Syracuse. My dad's assignment was as a grad student at Syracuse University. It was COLD AS HELL! We only spent a year here, but I met a friend during this time who I stayed in touch with for years. My dad and her dad are still close friends. This is the first time I remember being SO SAD about moving and leaving friends.

Fayetteville, GA - Fort McPherson

When we moved to Fayetteville, I was in elementary school and had such a hard time making friends. Definitely the first time I felt like the new kid no one wanted to get to know. YEARS LATER, I moved to Atlanta, GA, after graduating from college, and the first group of friends I made (who I’m still friends with today) all went to the same elementary school. I’m in their yearbook!

This is also when my dad was sent to Haiti, attached to the J8 section (Resource Management) of US Forces-Haiti in Port-au-Prince. He went there twice while assigned to Fort McPherson, on short assignments to work with the Army staff there and coordinate with the United Nations.

New Brockton, Alabama - Fort Rucker

I loved living in New Brockton, AL. I made lifelong fiends here and even went back to their high school prom with a friend I stayed in touch with. I SOBBED when we moved from New Brockton. I legit would fall asleep with my yearbook, crying, and I think it made my parents felt terrible!

Augusta, Georgia - Fort Gordon

My dad retired from the military and was assigned to a National Security Agency (NSA) field site. At the time, it was a secret location, not a secret anymore :) This is where I went to high school (Harlem High School). There were tons of military brats at this high school, so it was really easy to make friends because we all grew up so similarly. I’m still close with a lot of those friends today.

My dad’s other duty stations, either before he was married or on unaccompanied assignment: Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Fort Benning, GA, Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Monmouth, NJ, West Point (New York), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras.

Super cool of Kelly and Major Cheese to share this part of their life with us, and thank you for your service, Major Cheese.

