Hi Idiots.

We've reached the month of November. The month when fall begins to resemble winter, and the end of the month is marked with a feast with friends or family, and we all share what we're thankful for.

Then the next day, half the country is at each other's throats, trying to get the last iPhone for $30 off. It's a curious cycle.

But we here on the show like to focus on the sentiment of the season by reflecting on everything we've been through throughout the year. Reflecting on the things we're thankful for, even amongst the lows.

This month, we're going to kick things off by hearing from Kelly Cheese as she recounts a recent trip she went on that she will remember for the rest of her life.

Grandma Cheese's 90th Birthday Party

Kelly recently took a trip back down to Georgia for a big-time family reunion to celebrate her grandmother's 90th birthday party, and everyone in her family showed up for the occasion. As many of you know, it becomes increasingly difficult to gather everyone in one place as you get older. That's what made this so special.

"I’m super thankful that I got to spend Grandma Cheese’s 90th birthday with her. Not only did I get to celebrate her with nearly 75 people who love her, but I got to see all four of my brothers, their partners, nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles…Some family I hadn’t seen in 20+ years. Plus, meeting the friends she plays bridge with and the friends she goes out with in her usual day-to-day was so much fun."

We'll hear from the rest of the crew later this month.

