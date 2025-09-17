Over half of us on the show have tattoos. Free Beer was recently anointed with a massive octopus on his shoulder. Maitlynn has some new sparkles on her arms. But no one has more tattoos on the show than Kelly Cheese, who has been rocking a sleeve on her arm for years. It's been part of her identity with the show for years.

But it may be a surprise to hear that Kelly's most iconic tattoos are a relatively recent addition, a quest that really took off when she got her third tattoo. This third tattoo is not only her most intricate, but is also a) the base for her sleeve and b) her tattoo with the most meaning.

Kelly's Sleeve Base

"This is my third tattoo, I got it in 2022. But it’s my favorite because it was the beginning of my sleeve. The stack of books is obvious, because I love to read, but the florals are Golden Rods and Trilliums. Both can be used for traditional medicine. The bee is a nod to my Nanny and Papa, who were big gardeners, and my Papa kept bees."

Goldenrod - In traditional medicine, women have used goldenrod, or Solidago species, to address conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), yeast overgrowth, and inflammation related to menopause and postpartum recovery. The plant's Latin name, Solidago, means "to make whole," reflecting its long history as a healing herb.

Trilliums - used for gynecological issues, wound care, and as astringents. Common applications included inducing labor, stopping bleeding, treating boils, and eye ailments. However, wild harvesting is discouraged due to the trillium's endangered status and fragile habitat.

If you want to see how the sleeve has progressed since she got this tattoo, check out the gallery below.

