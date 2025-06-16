Hi Idiots.

If you've ever had siblings, you know that there were plenty of times when you fought or maybe broke something and tried shifting the blame on someone else, namely a sibling who is readily available and ripe for YOUR punishment? Yeah, you know you've done it, and I bet you thought of something when you read that.

For me, it was when I was in high school and had my girlfriend over. My parents were gone, we...hung out... and threw away the condom. We thought we got away with it. That is, until the next day, my mom sent me a photo of said condom somehow on the living room floor and asked if I knew where this came from. I said it was probably my brother's, and he instantly said, "Nope, I'm in the middle of a dry spell. Nice try." I still have no idea how it got there, but I got in major trouble for that!

Kelly, meanwhile, had a foolproof strategy she used to get out of trouble for one specific situation growing up. She's the youngest and the only girl in her family, so she had to get crafty growing up. One of those strategies came from when she wanted a pop.

I know, it sounds silly, but bear with me. They had a house rule that if you had a pop, you had to get rid of the can afterwards; you couldn't have another the next day. Her brother, Craig, always used to crush his cans to get rid of them, so sometimes when Kelly left her cans sitting out, she would quickly crush them and let her brother take the blame. A pretty smart move, admittedly.

What things did you blame your siblings for? Did you get away with it? Let us know.

