The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show has been on the air for a very long time, with three of the members having been on since the 2000s. There hasn't been much else they have done nor want to do. Free Beer and Hot Wings have been pretty happy, have been able to help a lot of people, and clearly the show is doing well. A subtle brag.

Yet, one of the most frequently asked questions people send in is "What would you be doing if you weren't on the radio?" Which is a fair question. Especially considering the length of many of the member's careers, you can't help but wonder what could have been if they'd decided to do something else.

So far in this series, we've heard from Free Beer, Hot Wings, and Maitlynn. You can read about what they had to say here. Today, we're going to hear from Kelly and how she was this close to ending up on the other side of the world, doing something completely different.

One Way Ticket

It's no secret Kelly has quite the adventurous spirit. Heck, she went to Costa Rica by herself over our latest show break. But that adventurous spirit nearly brought her on a completely different career path to the opposite side of the world.

After Kelly graduated from college, she had an opportunity to teach English in South Korea, but a different opportunity came up at the same time and she took that one instead. She says that if she could go back in time, she'd have taken that route instead to see how things would have ended up.

Pretty crazy how life really is a series of decisions and how quickly a person can find themself in a drastically different situation, in this case on the other side of the world.

