Hi Idiots.

The show had quite the weekend. They had a live show in Wisconsin, made it back home after some delayed flights, and it was Father's Day so all the dads on the show (so every guy but me) were busy celebrating or the others were busy celebrating their dads. Before anyone asks, yes, if you want to send me a Father's Day gift to make me feel included, I will accept.

However, one of us arguably had the biggest weekend, and by biggest, I mean numerically because Kelly posted a little TikTok that is quickly becoming not so little. As you all are probably aware, Kelly has two pets; Shadow and Muffin. Shadow the cat likes bringing little critters inside as gifts to Momma Kelly, which is so sweet of Shadow to want to do but is not a great gift (especially since there's no receipt included).

Well, that's what this video showcases, and if there's one thing people like to watch, it is chaos involving animals. Oh, and a rather justified freak-out courtesy of the one and only Kelly Cheese.

It seems that Shadow managed to bring in a baby bunny to the house and Kelly was responsible for attempting to carry out the thing as it squirmed and tried getting away (which I cannot blame it; bunnies aren't used to being airborne). Then, a baby Muffin started chasing the bunny the moment Kelly managed to get the thing outside. This is an old video, but the internet doesn't need to know that ;)

It's 12 seconds of chaos. As of posting, the clip has been viewed nearly 200,000 times.

