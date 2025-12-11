Hi Idiots.

We've had quite a year here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show, ranging from our most expansive set of live show locations to date to our most significant single-day radiothon earnings in show history.

We'll be touching on these later this month, but for now, we're going to spotlight each of the people who were part of all these days: our motley crew of show members coming to you live on the airwaves each morning.

Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve, Kelly, and Maitlynn have all had some hilarious moments this year, whether they made a funny joke or were the butt of one. We're recounting some of the crew's best individual moments from this year.

Kelly Learns She's Been Driving In 2WD For 3 Years

There may be a sense of recency bias here, but this may be the most Kelly moment we had on the show all year. Michigan is lowkey the CEO of Winter, and driving during winter can be a nightmare. It's why many of us own 4-wheel-drive vehicles, which is why Kelly's dream car (a Jeep) has that feature.

But to use 4WD, you have to shift your car into that mode manually, something she learned this month, even though she's owned the car for 3 years.

Kelly Learned To Read (Kinda)

Free Beer is typically the one known for screwing up words, but during a round of Facts of the Day on Segment 17 (for Fancy Idiots only), Kelly spent a solid 2 minutes mistaking the word 'receipts' for 'recipes'.

Kelly Learns A New Word She Can't Say On The Show

Kelly Learned To Cope

Laughing is the best medicine, and Kelly has been laughing through the pain.

Kelly Made Free Beer's Jaw Actually Drop

It's a rare moment when something gets said that catches The Burn King so off-guard, it leaves him speechless. But that happened this year after Kelly made a while insinuation after seeing Maitlynn's new Free Beer and Hot Wings themed fingernails.

Maples Are The Kellys of Trees

They like being tapped.

