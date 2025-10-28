Hi Idiots.

As a kid, I didn't think Halloween was for adults. But as I've become an adult (gasp), I've concluded that society only wants you to believe Halloween is for kids, but it's really for adults to go all out.

This morning, during the I Can't Wait To Talk About [Blank] segment, Kelly showcased that by throwing back to her favorite Halloween costume she's ever done: the Killer Bee.

In 2004, at the ripe age of 24, Kelly Cheese put together this bombshell of a costume that was so good it won a bar costume contest. The winner was supposed to have an unlimited tab for the night, but the bartender must have taken one look at Kelly and decided the winner actually just got x amount of shots instead.

But obviously, we here on the show have been going all out for years. Behold, the other costumes that have been infamous on this show: Maitlyn's Guy Fieri and accidentally Tommy Shaw when the glasses are removed.

This was one of the most popular Back With liners that we had running on the show for most of last year, and this is the first time I've seen the costume, and yeah, I see Tommy Shaw in it.

Then there's the latest addition to this, Steve's Sopranos costume from this weekend. Turns out, Steve has shown it is possible to be comfy while in your Halloween costume.

What are you going as for Halloween this year? Let us know!

