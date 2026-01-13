Hi Idiots.

The new year has just begun, but there is already plenty to be excited about. For many, the beginning of the year is about starting fresh and attempting to stick to their New Year's resolution for more than a week. But here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show, we're speedrunning. Our year doesn't have a slow build-up, considering our first Live Show of the season is already at the end of the month!

Seven-Foot Tall "2026" Numerals Arrive In Times Square Ahead Of New Years Eve Getty Images loading...

With so much on the horizon, both professionally and personally, there's plenty to look forward to over the next couple of months. So that's why we're spotlighting a few things each of us is excited about this year!

Starting with Kelly:

Kelly is looking forward to many things this year, many of which are things she put in motion last year.

Our local ladies' book club has grown so much that we have to cap our events and meet-ups. Authors are reaching out to us, too, which is also super cool! I'm excited to see how it continues to grow this year.

has grown so much that we have to cap our events and meet-ups. Authors are reaching out to us, too, which is also super cool! I'm excited to see how it continues to grow this year. I’m traveling as much as possible. Potential destinations: Malaga, Morocco, Madrid, and Budapest.

Potential destinations: Malaga, Morocco, Madrid, and Budapest. A personal goal is to start speaking Spanish more regularly and become more natural vs nervous when I speak.

and become more natural vs nervous when I speak. And lastly, I’m making a stupid resolution to try to stop counting steps every time I go up and down stairs. I always count them, every time. I’m very much looking forward to the days when stairs don’t have numbers.

Canva Canva loading...

We'll be hearing from the rest of the crew throughout the month. If there is something you're looking forward to, let us know!

Free Beer and Hot Wings Holiday Vacation 2025-2026 Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill