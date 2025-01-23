Hi Idiots.

The beginning of January aka the new year is always marked by people setting New Year's Resolutions for themselves with the goal of #NewYearNewMe. Gyms experience a 12% increase in membership in January. However, people statistically do not make it more than 10 days into the year with January 10th known as Quitter's Day.

I quit placard in hand with crumpled paper pile Getty Images loading...

Personally, we don't think a strict resolution is super realistic, but general goals seem to be the way to go. Most of the show agrees, and we'll see where everyone stands on this philosophy eventually.

With all this in mind, I talked to each show member about their general goals for the year. Maitlynn has already shared her goals, Free Beer shared why he doesn't believe in New Year's Resolutions, and Steve is aiming to please (his stomach). Now, we'll hear from Kelly who always has something planned.

An Ambitious 2025

Kelly, as always, is doing three different things all the time, and that applies to her goals as well. The goal that started at the beginning that she has been keeping up with so far is to read a book a week (in fact, she's read two books a week each week so far).

stack of books on the shelf Olegk1986 loading...

Another goal she has started is to redesign her entire main floor, which she began by painting the living room and putting up wallpaper. Her other goals include starting a podcast, finishing her tattoo sleeve, and traveling (either to Ireland or a continent she hasn't been to).

Photo from Ireland, 2022 / Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Photo from Ireland, 2022 / Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Kelly likes to stay busy, so are we really surprised she has 140 goals for the year? Didn't think so.

FBHW Holiday Vacation 2024/2025 Free Beer and Hot Wings are BACK and ready to kick off the new year. Here's how each of us spent our holiday vacations. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill