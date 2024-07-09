The Time Free Beer Epically Failed To Hail A Taxi In Chicago

Hi Idiots.

Few moments on this show are better than when we get to laugh at one of the show members in a state of embarrassment. We all make mistakes, it's part of being human. However, when a mistake happens due to being brazenly overconfident in your abilities and, much like Icarus, you come crashing down to Earth in spectacular fashion, it becomes something you never forget.

That's why this month, we're going to highlight some moments where our hubris (exaggerated pride or self-confidence) got the better of us. It just seems fitting do to it in July when you hear countless stories about people making poor choices with fireworks and ending up with a couple of missing fingers...or worse.

This week, we'll start with Free Beer, who spins a yarn about a rainy day in Chicago when a country boy encountered the unforgiving city.

When Free Beer was in college, he and some friends were in Chicago on a rainy night full of drinks and laughter and were ready to head back to his hotel. The only problem was, none of them knew how to get a taxi, except Free Beer apparently (he didn't but he'd seen enough movies to get the idea).

So he stepped right into the road...and subsequently fell into a deep, water-logged pothole, successfully embarrassing himself and ruining his pants while unsuccessfully hailing a taxi. Nicely done, bud.

