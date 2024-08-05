One Small Step For Steve, One Giant Fall Through The Ceiling
Hi idiots.
Few moments on this show are better than when we get to laugh at one of the show members in a state of embarrassment. We all make mistakes, it's part of being human. However, when a mistake happens due to being brazenly overconfident in your abilities and, much like Icarus, you come crashing down to Earth in spectacular fashion, it becomes something you never forget.
I am fresh off a lovely time in Chicago for Lollapalooza where I sweat like an ice cube in Hell, but saw some fantastic performances that I wouldn't change for a thing. As a show, it is a HUGE week as our charity radiothon for Kids Food Basket is this Thursday from 6 am to 6 pm.
Until then however, we are going to wrap up our hubris/overconfidence series with a story of Steve and his much-discussed "shop" (NOT SHED. I have been specifically told it is not a shed because it's "20'x24' with 10 foot-ceilings...sheds are small. You can't buy that s*** at Walmart!)
So a year ago, Steve was putting a roof on the shop using plywood sheathing and was making pretty solid time. However, he went to pick up the next sheet, took a step, and everything went black.
Instead, he stepped right through the area of the ceiling that had no sheets or anything, and only because of Steve's quick thinking did he manage to catch himself. After that, he decided to call it a day. Always wear a harness!
That ends this series for July, keep an eye out for what's next.
