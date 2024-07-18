Hi Idiots.

Today, Free Beer did a spur-of-the-moment game where we quizzed a bunch of you on how well you know the shows, with questions ranging from "Do you think Maitlynn could change a tire?" to "Collectively, how many sex toys do you think the show has?".

Turns out we have 25 sex toys, which our caller shockingly guessed correctly. I'm not sure what that says about us, but he got a free lucky Idiot account out of it so kudos to him. Anyway!

We had so much fun with that segment, that we thought it would be fun to do a couple more. I've decided to pick one assumption question for each member of the show and let you all debate them on our Facebook page.

I feel mean about this first one, but at the same time, I don't at all.

Maitlynn: Could Maitlynn name six states that begin with the letter M?

Hot Wings: Does Hot Wings prefer boxers or briefs?

Steve: Has Steve ever dropped his phone in the toilet?

Kelly: Is Kelly a good texter? Does she respond in a timely fashion or leave people on open?

Free Beer: Does Free Beer go to the bathroom with the bathroom door open or closed?

Tommy: Does Tommy know CPR?

I'll spoil my own answer here. Despite being in two CPR classes over the years, I do not confidently know how to perform CPR. However, I do know that you only use your thumbs when doing it on an infant.

The more you know! Feel free to submit your own questions here.

