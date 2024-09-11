Hi Idiots.

Now, this article might seem odd at first but it's something that I have been rather curious about. For the show to start on time, we gotta be up rather early. Plenty of other jobs also have early mornings, but that's also part of this inspiration.

It's a simple question: do you make your bed in the morning?

Now, I know that's a bizarre question to ask, but I needed to know if I was the only slacker in the morning. I used to be soooo good at making my bed, but since I started getting up so early for the show, my bed never ever gets made.

It's just a sad pile of sheets waiting for me to crawl back in. So, are the other members of the show just as lazy as me? Turns out, most of them are (phew).

Bed Makers

Kelly and Hot Wings both make their bed every morning, kudos to them. Hot Wings does the classic "open door maneuver" where he just flops the covers over and lays them back down, while Kelly does make everything look neat and proper. Spot on for both of them, I'd say.

Sort of

As for the rest of us, it ranges. Free Beer and Steve both can't exactly make their beds when they leave for obvious reasons. As for Mait, she says she sort of pats everything down and calls it good, which is basically making the bed in my opinion.

It seems I'm the only heathen of the group. This article now exists to put me on blast. WONDERFUL. Feel free to randomly ask if I've made the bed on any given day, maybe it'll help.

