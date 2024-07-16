Hot Wings Was Humiliated By A Single Word

Hi Idiots.

Few moments on this show are better than when we get to laugh at one of the show members in a state of embarrassment. We all make mistakes, it's part of being human. However, when a mistake happens due to being brazenly overconfident in your abilities and, much like Icarus, you come crashing down to Earth in spectacular fashion, it becomes something you never forget.

That's why this month, we're going to highlight some moments where our hubris (exaggerated pride or self-confidence) got the better of us. It just seems fitting do to it in July when you hear countless stories about people making poor choices with fireworks and ending up with a couple of missing fingers...or worse.

This week, Hot Wings tells us about a time he was overconfident about how a word was spelled live on air, dug his feet in the sand, and then managed to still be wrong which made him wrong twice.

Words Are Complicated

Generally speaking, Hot Wings is a pretty smart dude. He is usually the toughest opponent on DTTS, and prides himself on being good at spelling and grammar. However, there was a time he realized he'd never written the "naive" and thought it was pronounced "Knave" and that the word "naive" was a totally different word.

Eventually, he conceded he was in the wrong (maybe even a little naive that he could have an answer wrong), and he was promptly ripped to shreds by the other show members, and the clips of him being wrong were played for a long time...and he hated it.

