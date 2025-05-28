Hi Idiots.

It's been a week full of daring stunts here on the show. On Saturday, Kelly and Maitlynn took the plunge - a 17,000-foot plunge - and went skydiving for the first time with our friends over at Sky Dive Grand Haven. We did it with some of your idiots who turned up to watch, and a few of you even dove with them! Thanks to all who came out.

While this was a truly daring stunt, there is someone on the show who is not known for living dangerously. The show's most cautious member when it comes to trying new things, especially those involving strenuous activities, is Hot Wings. He was a quick NO when it came to skydiving, but Tommy had an idea.

Over the weekend, Tommy got a new pair of Heelys and wanted to show them off to the crew. Hot Wings looked so envious of Tommy's new shoes that Tommy went ahead and did the unthinkable: he got Hot Wings a pair of his own Heelys. Tommy and Free Beer both made a bet that the first words out of his mouth would be "these are going to break my neck."

It was a bet we won. In Hot Wings' defense, there is a learning curve to these shoes, and Hot Wings was trying his best. Maitlynn said he looked like Frankenstein while he was trying, and it was a pretty accurate description. Steve got in on the fun too and nearly did the splits.

Hot Wings was afraid of falling, but that isn't his biggest fear. Check out everyone's biggest fears on the show.

