Hi Idiots.

We've reached November. The month when fall begins to resemble winter, and the end of the month is marked with a feast with friends or family, and we all share what we're thankful for.

Then the next day, half the country is at each other's throats, trying to get the last iPhone for $30 off. It's a curious cycle.

But we here on the show like to focus on the season's sentiment by reflecting on everything we've been through this year. Reflecting on the things we're thankful for, even amongst the lows.

Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash loading...

Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash

Today, we're wrapping up our series by hearing from Hot Wings and how thankful he is for something plenty of us take for granted daily.

AC Is Pretty Cool

When you think about the things that are modern-day conveniences, you think of things like running water and in-house laundry. But the one thing that Hot Wings is thankful for, no matter the time of year, is air conditioning.

"I know it’s the wrong time of the year, but I’m really thankful for air conditioning. I don’t care if I have a low threshold of misery. I love A/C! I am also pretty thankful for pickles and ham."

Photo by Dan LeFebvre on Unsplash Photo by Dan LeFebvre on Unsplash loading...

Especially in a state like Michigan, where one day it can be blazing hot, and the next you're battling through snow and ice, heating and cooling are lifesavers. That wraps our series this month. I speak for all of us on the show when we say we are thankful for ALL OF YOU! We wouldn't be here without you all listening every day.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.