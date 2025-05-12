Has Anyone Seen Hot Wings’ Favorite Watch?

Hi Idiots.

Last night I went on a wild expedition from the West side of Michigan to the East side for a concert in Detroit, then came back again for the start of the show this morning. Yes, I was beyond tired. Yes, I instantly went home from work and slept for 3 hours, and now we're writing this. I've never related to a zombie more than today.

Though I'm writing today not to talk about how great my concert went, I'm here to write about a loss I've experienced. It's been a tough two days on the show for Steve and me. Yesterday, his favorite teacup of many years met a heartbreaking end after it plummeted to the floor and burst into a bajillion pieces. I, too, experienced a loss: my disgusting, nasty wallet (if you can call it that) of many years as ripped, signifying it is finally time to move along from this thing. For $14, I'd say it exceeded expectations.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

But I'm writing today because I wanted to know from the show what other things they've lost that they still either want back or never found. Considering I'm on the verge of losing every card in my wallet or my car keys, I wanted to feel better about myself.

Steve

Graduating from high school is a major milestone in life, and one of the main ways people mark this occasion is by purchasing a class ring. This is pretty understandable; unless you're wearing a ring, it's a pretty small thing and easy to lose. However, the sad thing about Steve's ring is that he lost it within 6 months of graduating. This still weighs on him to this day.

Photo by Balázs Kosik on Unsplash Photo by Balázs Kosik on Unsplash loading...

Hot Wings

The mystery of Hot Wings' dad's watch is one that Hot Wings to this day doesn't totally know the answer to. HW lost his dad’s watch, and he never loses things, and was doubly upset. Ironically, Hot Wings may be the villain of his own story because he brought it to a watch store to get a pin fixed and thinks there's a chance he just never went back to get it.

Not the watch in question, just used for demonstration. / Photo by Fabian Heimann on Unsplash Not the watch in question, just used for demonstration. / Photo by Fabian Heimann on Unsplash loading...

Things From The Past That Aren't Around Anymore We Miss Were things really better back in the day? These things make us think so. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill