Hi Idiots.

This weekend, Hot Wings hosted his 7-year-in-the-making, inaugural spring bonfire with/ special guest, Grill! It was a wonderful time with lots of hot dogs and burgers, mac and cheese, baked beans, tons of chips, and a bin of tiny cookies that I found myself visiting more than I should have.

While the eating part of the night was nice, the second part 2 of the evening, which consisted of the bonfire portion, was what really caught everyone's attention. As we approached the fire pit, one thing became very clear. This wasn't going to be a run-of-the-mill bonfire you're taught to make in Boy Scouts. In classic Hot Wings fashion, his definition of a "bonfire" was actually a huge burn pile of dry branches and trees.

A listener sent in some Magic Flames to the studio earlier this week, so all the kids had fun throwing in packets of who knows what that caused the fire to turn fun colors, but despite his efforts, the wood wouldn't light. So, desperate times called for desperate measures. Bring out the gasoline.

With a little help from an accelerant, the wood took off, and this puppy was ready to burn. Look how high those flames got! As cool as it is, it almost came at the cost of our local pyromaniacs' eyebrows. While he did take the proper precautions to set such a pile ablaze, he was still just a little too close.

When he lit his gasoline trail on fire, he was closer than he intended to be and nearly burned his eyebrows off. Thankfully, everything was still intact, but it was pretty funny to watch him jump away like this.

