Hi Idiots.

Today, you did not hear our usual round of Minute of Mayhem during our last hour of the show. No, we didn't have any tech issues, and no, it wasn't that we couldn't get a contestant. Rather, in typical Free Beer and Hot Wings fashion, we had to put a pause on one thing so we could instead roast a member of the show.

It's been a minute since we had a proper moment of real anger/fussiness. Free Beer's infamous "milk is a dip" debate was one of the last genuine moments where you could feel the temperature in the studio rising a bit.

During the commercial break is typically when we handle business on the show, and most of the time that includes cutting ads for our partners. Today, that extended to us talking about Sal Capaccio, the sports talk host and sideline reporter for the Buffalo Bills on WGR Sports Radio 550AM.

The whole segment can be viewed above, because it really does require a full listen, a) to hear the number of ways the word sal gets pronounced, and b) the best moments on this show come about when everyone dog piles on someone for no reason, especially when that person chooses their hill to die on.

We desperately need your input on whether he actually sounds different each time, or we're just a bunch of holes ripping on him for no reason.

