Going Back In Time: What Acts Hot Wings Wishes He’d Seen

Hi Idiots.

Today is one of my favorite days of the year because it's associated with one of my all-time favorite movies. In the fictional town of Hill Valley, California, Marty McFly and his genius scientist friend, Doctor Emmett "Doc" Brown, were the first to witness time travel when Doc sent a Delorean from October 21, 1985, to October 21, 1955. 

Fans now treat every October 21st as Back to the Future Day, and for me, it allows me to lean into my appreciation for both the film and the thought experiment about time travel. This time, I wanted to pick the crew's brain about which artists they'd go "back in time" to see if they could, and boy oh boy did Hot Wings have answers.

Everyone knows about Hot Wings' love for The Beatles, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he would want to see them in concert, either at the start of their career or for their famed final performance on the rooftops. Free Beer would like to see them before they were big.

Kelly and Hot Wings had some overlap. Her list includes Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Nirvana, The Doors, Otis Redding, Amy Winehouse, Queen, and the original Temptations.

The Hot Wings list, however, spanned many generations, so let's break it down.

