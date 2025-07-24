Every day, on my way to the studio, I pass a massive billboard that constantly displays the current Powerball and Michigan lottery winnings. It's electronic and continually updates with every new million it reaches. Do I play the lottery? No. I've been to a casino twice and was positive for about 10 minutes before it was gone.

I've never even won a scratch-off. The House always wins, folks.

But that doesn't stop me from wishing and thinking about what I would do with the money if I did ever win. Aside from the charitable actions you could take, it's more enjoyable to think selfishly and consider how you would spend the money for yourself.

All month long, I'm asking the Gang what one thing they would spend the money on if they won. It wouldn't be a flashy purchase that would scream "I WON THE LOTTERY!!", but rather that "If I were to, no one would know, but there would be signs" purchase. We've heard from Kelly, Maitlynn, and Steve. Now, it's Hot Wings' turn.

Do you have a neighbor who constantly washes their car, despite it looking brand new each time? My parents don't have many subscriptions to things, but their one luxury they allow is a car wash membership that provides unlimited washes every month.

As it turns out, Hot Wings wants to combine two of his biggest inconveniences into one place so he can multitask:

If I won, I'd want unlimited car washs and unlimited hair cuts.

Honestly, if you could go into a place and get your hair cut while your car is getting detailed, it might be a million-dollar idea, which isn't a significant win for someone with millions of dollars, but it's not important.

