Dumber than the Show is our flagship game and we get lots of calls every single day from people looking to try their hands at beating someone on the show in Trivia and getting a crisp check in the mail from us. Here was today's round in case you missed it.

However, having grown up as a pretty big gamer, there's a term we use called "back-seat gaming" which is when someone who isn't currently playing gives unsolicited input on whatever is happening even though, again, they're not playing. Like a backseat driver telling you where to go, etc.

You could consider our texting line as a bajillion backseat drivers all sending in their reactions to the DTTS round taking place, with many "kindly" letting us know how stupid the questions were, and how dumb either we or the contestant was. Ya know fun and cheerful things like that.

We usually will call this out for being toxic but things have come full circle after Mr. Hot Takes himself Hot Wings did the exact same thing while watching last night's episode of Jeopardy.

The final Jeopardy question was

In 1886, this brand's bookkeeper came up with its name & flowing script logo, saying, "The two Cs would look well in advertising"

Now Hot Wings saw this question and thought "This is the easiest question of all time, surely these smart people can answer this." However, that did not happen.

First answer: "What is Chanel?" That doesn't even have two C's, stupid!

Second answer: "What is Currier?" That doesn't have two C's either!

Third answer: "What is Coco Chanel?" Surely the guy with 23,000 will get this...oh come on.

The answer was Coca-Cola, but Hot Wings said they are "out of touch" and that he hates their guts. If you're going to make a total guess, at least let it relate to the hint.

