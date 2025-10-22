Hi Idiots.

It's October, which means many of us around the nation are in the thick of planning our Halloween costumes, buying candy in bulk, and carving pumpkins to set out on the front porch to rot slowly until the absolute horror of October is disposing of your pile of jack o' lantern mush.

Everyone finds joy in a different aspect of the spooky season, whether that is embracing more of the traditional fall activities like corn mazes, apple cider, and donuts, or going headlong into the spooks and frights. For us here on the show, Halloween holds different meanings depending on our ages and life stages.

That's why all this month, we're going to explore how each of us here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show builds up to the 31st of October. So far, we've heard from Steve, Kelly. and Free Beer. Now we'll begin wrapping things up by hearing from Hot Wings.

"My favorite thing to do in the fall is to take as many wandering back road drives as possible to enjoy the colors and smells, and hopefully end up at places with cider (both regular and hard!) and donuts. It’s also the best time of the year for bonfires.

I don’t have any specific Halloween traditions, especially since my kids are older now and I don't have trick-or-treaters where I live. However, I do enjoy Halloween, and I’m all for it if an occasion arises for me to put on a costume or hand out candy."

We'll wrap up this series after we hear from the queen of Halloween herself, Maitlynn.

