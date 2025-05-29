Hi Idiots.

Like many of you, we are deep in the trenches of Spring. In the Midwest, that means everything is growing, flowers are in full bloom, and your family has enlisted you twice to make your mom's flowerbed look *that* much better.

Based on vibes, people tend to think Kelly is a big plant person, but she isn't a plant person, especially in comparison to Hot Wings, who recently went on a spending spree and bought an entire truckload of flowers, when he had only gone for two hanging baskets.

Don't you hate it when that happens, when you go to buy one thing and leave with half the store? (Don't shop hungry, friends.)

Hot Wings has always had a love for nature, but lately he's expanded his interests past oak, pine, and birch and is thinking smaller. He's done some landscaping and is now at the stage where he's ready to spruce it up (not to be mistaken with the tree).

After a pitstop at the local greenhouse, Hot Wings walked away with a wide variety of plants, including Hardy Water Canna, Calibrachoa, Blue Catmint Plants, Daisies, hanging baskets, patio planters, perennials, and more. Lots of big things are happening.

