Hi Idiots.

Over the weekend, it seemed like everyone was doing something very different from each other and were trying to maximize their time. Maitlynn was at a metal festival in town, Tommy left to go camping, and Hot Wings (in case you missed the show on Friday) was on his own trip.

However, Hot Wings' trip was meant to be a quick there and back, but that was not how it worked out at all. A little technology crash happened on Friday that grounded nearly every flight in the country, and our poor Hot Wings was among those whose travel plans were wildly thrown off. The poor guy was stuck at the airport for 36 hours.

After booking a red-eye flight to Atlanta Friday morning for a business trip that got delayed 4 hours, he thought it was business as usual..until he got a notification that his Friday afternoon flight back home was canceled.

From there, things just kept getting worse and worse as his flight was eventually rebooked before being delayed again...and again...and again until being canceled at 2 am on Saturday. So our courageous hero spent the night at the airport and was informed he may not be able to get a flight until MONDAY.

Major IT Outage Grounds Flights And Impacts Businesses Globally Getty Images loading...

Thankfully, his flight was rebooked for later on Saturday and he made it back significantly later than planned, (arguably) in one piece.

