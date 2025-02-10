Hi Idiots.

It's no secret that Hot Wings is the most outdoorsy homebody known to man. While he could be mistaken for a lumberjack based on his knowledge of tools, trees, and the amount of flannels he wears, his lack of massive muscles is a bit revealing.

But just how many flannels does Hot Wings own? It feels like a running gag on the show that he wears only flannel shirts, but does he have a few that just stick out to us, or does he actually own an ungodly number?

I wanted to get to the bottom of this mystery. Since everyone on the show has a distinct style, it only felt right that if the judgment is being served on Lumber Wings, it be valid. As it turns out, all assumptions on his flannel-wearing ways were very valid.

Over the weekend, Hot Wings' homework assignment was to count his flannels and count what he did. His first response was alarming:

Hey, I only have 29 flannels.

ONLY? That is an obscene number of flannels, which only got worse when he sent a second text:

That doesn't even include my donation pile. Do you want me to count those too?

Gulp.

He said there were about 10 in there, so the total is 39 flannels. I've been trying to figure out if I have that many T-shirts, but I think he still has me beat. I'm not laughing at him; rather, I'm laughing with him.

