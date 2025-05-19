Hi Idiots.

Whether you were a math nerd, a star quarterback, or hated going to school, we had plenty of teachers over the years. Teachers have a tough job that you don't realize until you're outside of school. How many years were you in school before you realized that teachers don't live at school? Startling discovery for young me.

For many of us, teachers were very influential. There are plenty of classes I never would have passed had it not been for the help of certain teachers. Conversely, I also had teachers who made some classes a hell (shoutout to 10th grade chemistry when I went through three different teachers in one semester).

Either way, teachers have a crucial role in our society and deserve to be highlighted. That's why, all this month, we will highlight past teachers who still stand out to us today.

So far, we've heard from Steve, Kelly, and Free Beer. Today, we'll hear from Hot Wings and his favorite High School teachers.

Embracing Weirdness and Winding Cables

"I had two from high school. Mrs. Cronin was my teacher for both Humanities and Creative Writing, and no one has ever supported my weird creativity more than her. She let us take her assignments and morph them into wild things. Her feedback and praise were a massive confidence booster.

My other was Mr. Saunders, who taught the radio and television classes. I had him three times. He was another person who fostered creativity and taught me a ton, like the importance of pronunciation and the proper way to wind microphone cables. Like the others mentioned, it was obvious every day just how much they cared about all of us and wanted to see us succeed."

