This show has been on the air now for a pretty dang long time. The airwaves have had to put up with nearly 30 years of pure idiocracy, poor thing. In that time, the show has done something right at some point, considering it was nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame last year.

From charity work to absolute hilarity, each show member has seen their fair share of memorable moments on the show, and this month, we're going to hear from each member of the show about what their favorite moment on the show has been.

We heard from Steve about his bull run, from Free Beer about a stunt he didn't think they would pull off, and Kelly's chaotic first day. Now we'll hear about a surreal moment for Hot Wings.

Free Beer and Hot Wings LIVE AT NIGHT!

As many of you are aware, Free Beer and Hot Wings have been traveling the country doing live shows for many years now. As awesome as these are, there's always a special magic about the show we have in Grand Rapids, our home market.

For Hot Wings, the first time they walked out onto one of the stages in Grand Rapids was a huge moment for him:

When it comes to favorite moments, there are lots. But I'd have to say the first time we walked out on the stage at Devos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids for one of our night shows was incredible. It was twice as big as any other place we’d ever performed, and the place I had seen Broadway shows, orchestra performances, and comedians, so it was scary and exciting!

Next, we'll wrap up our series, hearing from Maitlynn. You can read everyone's favorite memories here.

