Hi Idiots.

We're continuing our series this month on the people and things that have influenced our motley crew to be the peak of comedy and giggles. Earlier this month, we heard from Free Beer and Hot Wings about how Mystery Science Theater 3000 worked as the backbone for the show as we know it, from Maitlynn about how Adam Sandler and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia shaped her comedy at different times in her life, and the impact of 90s humor on Steve.

Now, we're going to hear from Hot Wings.

Kennedy Center Salutes "Mark Twain Prize" Recipient, Steve Martin Getty Images loading...

Monty Python and the Hot Wings

Hot Wings has made his love for Monty Python well-known. That dry, quick humor is one of Hot Wings' signature trademarks on the show. One of the people who does that type of humor very well is Steve Martin. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and Father of the Bride were classics in establishing the "Steve Martin" straight-faced, eyes-wide-open look he's known for. That wasn't everything, though:

It would not be easy to narrow it down to just one person or movie that has influenced my sense of humor. I definitely agree with MST3K, especially as an influence on our show, but also, for me, Monty Python, Steve Martin, The Simpsons, and mid-80s to mid-90s SNL. You asked for one…I gave you five. Too bad!

We'll hear from Kelly next to wrap up this series.

