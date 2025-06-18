Hi Idiots.

Many things can lead us to get caught up in our day-to-day lives, especially those of us with children. Sometimes it can get tiring when it seems like you're stuck in a routine, or an extended period of ups and downs where things begin to drag. It's times like these when the littlest of things can bring the most joy.

Photo by Robert Collins on Unsplash Photo by Robert Collins on Unsplash loading...

Maybe it's someone who pays for your food at the drive-through, or someone gets the door for you when you need it. It's those little unexpected moments that can have a huge impact. That's why, throughout this month, we'll be hearing from each show member and learning about the little things that bring them the most happiness.

We already heard from Free Beer about the thing that his boys do that makes his day. Now we're going to hear from Hot Wings as he recounts how opening one door can make his day (and stomach) very happy.

Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash loading...

Hot Wings

How many times a day do you open your refrigerator and hope that some food will magically appear in there, ready for you to eat without having to actually do the painstaking task of making a meal? Yeah, that's the little thing that makes Hot Wings a very happy camper:

When I open the refrigerator and see I have a fresh, unopened container of chip dip that I forgot I bought.