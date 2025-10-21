Why The Beatles Mean So Much To Hot Wings

Hi Idiots.

It's a well-known fact that Hot Wings is one of the biggest Beatles fans today. His encyclopedic knowledge of a band that only lasted 7 years, but managed to become "more popular than Jesus" and have one of the most impactful musical careers ever. Overall, the Beatles are the best-selling band of all time with over 600 million album sales.

To celebrate the lifetime achievements of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, June 25th is Global Beatles Day. Everyone has their own story about how this band has impacted them, and I've always been curious about why Hot Wings enjoys them so much. So, in his own words, here's why he loves the Beatles.

"There are many reasons I love The Beatles. The sheer amount of amazing material they put out in just 8 years is remarkable. It’s varied, evolutionary, and, in some cases, revolutionary. To go from Love Me Do to Helter Skelter to Let It Be is mind-blowing. All their songs sound different and are often instantly recognizable.

They incorporated a wide range of different styles and genres. They have songs for every situation and mood. They inspired thousands of other bands. I know not everyone loves them, but anyone who thinks The Beatles are overrated is just wrong. My favorite album changes all the time, but today it’s Rubber Soul."

There you have it. The reason Kelly always throws a Beatles song into Name That Tune as essentially a free point for Hot Wings.

