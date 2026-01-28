Hi Idiots.

The new year has just begun, but there is already plenty to be excited about. For many, the beginning of the year is about starting fresh and sticking to their New Year's resolution for more than a week. But here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show, we're speedrunning. Our year doesn't have a slow build-up, considering our first Live Show of the season is already at the end of the month!

With so much on the horizon, both professionally and personally, there's plenty to look forward to over the next couple of months. So that's why we're spotlighting a few things each of us is excited about this year!

We've heard from Free Beer, Kelly, Tommy, Steve and Maitlynn ;now, we'll wrap things up with Hot Wings.

Hot Wing's Groovy Plans For 2026

Hot Wings is really just embracing how middle-aged he is. That includes cruising around with his top down in his old '66 Corvette. After trials and tribulations to get it driving, it's now in great condition. "I love the way it sounds. I love the way it makes me smell like gasoline. I love the way it feels. I love being able to take it out and meet up at car events to see old and new friends. It’s rad."

He's also looking forward to the spring so he can see how his flower garden fills out in year 2 and host his annual spring bonfire. As for summer, he's more than excited for vacation, even though He doesn't have any trips planned, but sometimes waking up without an alarm is a relief in its own way.

