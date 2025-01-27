Hi Idiots.

The beginning of January aka the new year is always marked by people setting New Year's Resolutions for themselves with the goal of #NewYearNewMe. Gyms experience a 12% increase in membership in January. However, people statistically do not make it more than 10 days into the year with January 10th known as Quitter's Day.

Personally, we don't think a strict resolution is super realistic, but general goals seem to be the way to go. Most of the show agrees, and we'll see where everyone stands on this philosophy eventually.

With all this in mind, I talked to each show member about their general goals for the year. Maitlynn shared her two big goals, Free Beer shared why he doesn't believe in New Year's Resolutions, Steve is aiming to please (his stomach), and Kelly has a very ambitious year planned. Last but not least, we'll hear from Hot Wings who has a very simple goal.

Hot Wings has come to the sad realization he is officially out of his 20s. I know, it's shocking considering he looks so young. But I assure you, I'm telling the truth. So with this new chapter in his life, he's looking to keep his health as good as it can be:

My goal is to be a little more active. It doesn’t really have anything to do with the new year specifically, but moving more seems like a good idea since I’m now out of my 20s.

Staying active is always a good goal, as we saw with Maitlynn also looking to do the same thing. That's a wrap on our New Years Goals for 2025 series.

