We have people who call in all the time and tell us about the various things they collect, ranging from stamps to coins to baseball cards (shoutout to the gentleman who called in last week and sold a card for $50,000). My vinyl collection is nothing to brag about, but it's definitely getting up there.

One day, I was telling Hot Wings about it and this guy basically sat down and set b*tch hold my drink and whipped out his phone and showed me his very extensive CD collection. It promptly put my little bookshelf of records 7 feet up my rear end. As we all know, Hot Wings is quite the music aficionado. But did you all know he knew THIS much music?

According to Hot Wings' rough estimate, this shelf alone has about 1200 CDs. How does one amass such a large number of CDs?

I acquired most of them before the reality that we could ever get music on demand. I still like grabbing random ones once in a while and just playing them to see what the Hells on them.

Curse you, Spotify. Hot Wing's most prized CDs include his box collection of Beatles CDs that you can see poised on the top shelf. There are some CDs that he comes across that he doesn't remember getting, so it's like a little treat for him when he sees them.

Feel free to peruse his collection and see if anything is embarrassing or awesome in there.

