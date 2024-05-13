Hi Idiots.

If you're anything like me, I get a giddy sense of joy in seeing how people decorate their homes. Fun Fact: One of my favorite pastimes is just scrolling on Zillow looking at people's absurd decor decisions. Sometimes you come across a literal underground bunker or you find a home with a window that lets everyone see you take a dump.

Either way, it's usually a fun time peeking into people's places and seeing how they express themselves. That's why today, we're going to play a little game. It's called "Whose House Is It Anyway?" where each show member has supplied one item in their house for you to attempt to guess who has it. Answers will not be provided, because that's part of the game. Womp womp.

Let's get right into it.

Item #1

One of the show members has a signed photo from The Gambler himself, Kenny Rogers. Truly a prized possession.

FBHW FBHW loading...

Item #2

So this item is pretty cool. While it looks a little haunting at first, this little statue is actually a sweet little music box! Just imagine it serenading you.

FBHW FBHW loading...

Item #3

So the item in question here is not the little wooden statues in the background. It is actually the chunky alligator that is slightly out of focus, which I think is quite fitting for how goofy it looks. Like, come on. Look into those beady eyes and tell me they aren't full of whimsy.

FBHW FBHW loading...

Item #4

Live. Laugh. Lobotomy. <3 This is some top-tier bathroom decor. I can't make any promises about the demon summoning, however. Sometimes it can feel like you're fighting the devil if you know what I mean.

FBHW FBHW loading...

Item #5

This shouldn't be surprising to anyone, but it does make me supremely jealous. It has an updated motherboard and features over 70 different games. Show off.

FBHW FBHW loading...

Honorable Mention

Look at this CD collection. The owner estimates they have ~1200 CDs. Do you see any of your favorites?

FBHW FBHW loading...

That's everything. If you get all five you get a gold star and a hearty pat on the back. Let us know your guesses in the comments on Facebook.

