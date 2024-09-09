Hi Idiots.

We are completely back in the swing of things after our vacation at the beginning of the month. However, there was a promise that was made that I feel like I left you all down on. Free Beer, especially.

Before we went on break, we had AI roast our Instagram feeds and Free Beer mentioned that in one of my photos, my beard looked very dark and asked if it was dyed. Now, I misunderstood and thought he was talking about the nearly imperceptible little ginger in my beard that definitely isn't visible in the photo.

I made a joke that I'd grow my beard out to show them the color for a bit and Free Beer ran with it. But I may have betrayed every listener, and more importantly, betrayed The Man Himself, by trimming it. (I had a date, can you blame me?) So here is my beard grown out the same length it would have been if I hadn't shaved at all during Vacation.

Now that everyone has been up close and personal with my facial hair in a way no one has ever wanted to be, you will see a) it does get dark like Free Beer asked and b) the colors are not as exciting as I thought they were. The crap that Steve and Co. have been giving me on air about it is very valid and warranted.

I hope this clears my name and you can all forgive me for leading you on with such high-beard talks. Anyway, we can all move on now.

I hope.

