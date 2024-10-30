Hi Idiots.

Tomorrow is Halloween, or as the posh call it, Hallow's Eve—my favorite holiday of the year. As a kid, nothing was better than going to school in your costume, having a Halloween party with "spooky" snacks, and then going class to class to show off said costume. That day was so hype.

But now that I'm an adult (allegedly), I've learned to really appreciate the work parents put into making events like this memorable, even with their busy schedules. So now I'm adding a contribution of my own: a cute, cheap, and easy treat that will delight the kids and give you some street cred.

Only Three Ingredients

Today we will be making Nutter Butter Ghost Cookies, a staple in my house since I was a wee lad. For these cookies, you only need three ingredients:

Instructions

The instructions for these are very simple.

Heat a pot of water. Not too boiling, but so it's steaming. Place a bowl on top of the pot so the bowl will heat up. Then, put the chocolate bars in the bowl and let them melt, stirring occasionally. If you don't want to melt the chocolate this way, you could also place the bars in a bowl and melt them in the microwave until they are soft.

While the chocolate is melting, pull out two baking sheets and set them on the counter nearby. Once the chocolate has melted, the bowl will be hot so remove it with proper protection. Place the bowl on pot holders next to your sheets. Grab your bag of mini M&Ms, Nutter Butters, and a fork. Place a Nutter Butter in the chocolate. Use the fork to flip them over on both sides. The cookie should be fully covered. Use the fork to transport the cookie from the chocolate to the baking sheet. Place two mini M&Ms at the top to give the ghost two eyes.

That's it! This took a total of maybe 30 minutes to create, including letting the chocolate harden on the cookie. This amount of white chocolate was enough for a family-size sleeve of Nutter Butters.

Go forth and be the talk of your Halloween party.

