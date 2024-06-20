Hi Idiots.

One of the show's favorite pastimes (and a good majority of people I imagine) is browsing Facebook Marketplace or other item listing sites for things you know you won't actually get. But it can be fun to pretend.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash loading...

That happened today after Free Beer found what could possibly be the next location for a Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show studio. What is currently a sports bar/ restaurant/pizzeria/cabaret/musical theater could be the next great FBHW Live Show venue. All we would have to do is split the bill 5 ways each so...50k.

Pocket change.

Facebook Marketplace Facebook Marketplace loading...

Plus, Hot Wings could easily make his money back by putting his Hot Wings to work on that pole and showing us where he gets his name from. A bonus is that this location is in Michigan, so we wouldn't even have to change markets. Score!

We already have a potential name: Nuttin But Azz. A silly name fitting for a show with a funny name. Or we could just use the same trick FBHW has been doing since the show was born and name the place Free Beer and Hot Wings, considering this place could serve beer and hot wings.

Photo by George Bakos on Unsplash Photo by George Bakos on Unsplash loading...

So, take a look at the place below and let us know what you would name it.

Could This Be The Future Home of Free Beer and Hot Wings? If each show member pays a measly 50k, this nightclub could be the future home of Free Beer and Hot Wings. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill